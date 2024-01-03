CAF to supply 40 trams to Italian operator ATAC for Rome’s fleet in deal worth over €130m

Link Securities| According to a Significant Event sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the operator ATAC S.p.A. has awarded CAF the framework agreement for the supply of the new fleet of trams for the Italian capital. Specifically, the contract covers the design and manufacture of 40 trams, their maintenance for a period of five years and the corresponding spare parts. The agreement also includes the possibility of increasing the number of units in the project by an additional 81 vehicles, bringing the total to 121. The amount of the base contract would be in excess of €130 million and could exceed €400 million if the customer realises all the options provided for in the contract.

ATAC S.p.A., the public transport concessionaire for the metropolitan area of Rome and 100% owned by the Municipality of Rome, is the largest urban transport company in Italy and one of the most important in Europe. In addition to the tramway network, it also manages Rome’s three metro lines, the suburban train, as well as the urban bus and trolleybus lines that provide the backbone of the city’s mobility. The aim of the Italian operator, which will receive European funding, is to replace the old units in the fleet currently operating on the network’s six existing lines, as well as to acquire trams for the new lines it plans to build in the near future.