Top Stories

Cellnex considers sale of stake in Swiss subsidiary, worth over €1.1 billion

TOPICS:
cellnex novisimo

Posted By: The Corner 10th January 2025

Norbolsa | Cellnex (CLNX) has hired JP Morgan as an advisor to explore the potential sale of its stake in the telecommunications group’s subsidiary in Switzerland.

It currently holds a 72% stake which, according to press reports, could have a market value of around €1.1 billion. This would imply valuing 100% of the subsidiary at €1.5 billion.

This divestment would be the fourth in a row after sales in Austria, Ireland, Sweden and Denmark since 2023 and follows its strategy of improving credit ratings and shareholder remuneration, leaving behind aggressive expansion.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.