Cellnex considers sale of stake in Swiss subsidiary, worth over €1.1 billion

Norbolsa | Cellnex (CLNX) has hired JP Morgan as an advisor to explore the potential sale of its stake in the telecommunications group’s subsidiary in Switzerland.

It currently holds a 72% stake which, according to press reports, could have a market value of around €1.1 billion. This would imply valuing 100% of the subsidiary at €1.5 billion.

This divestment would be the fourth in a row after sales in Austria, Ireland, Sweden and Denmark since 2023 and follows its strategy of improving credit ratings and shareholder remuneration, leaving behind aggressive expansion.