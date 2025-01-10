Top Stories

Iberia, part of IAG, carries all-time high of over 30.7 million passengers in 2024

TOPICS:

Posted By: The Corner 10th January 2025

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Iberia group, which includes Iberia Express and Iberia Regional Air Nostrum, reached an all-time record in 2024 by carrying 30,732,745 passengers. In detail, Iberia carried 18,677,812 passengers, Iberia Express 7,687,718 and Air Nostrum 4,367,215. These figures are due to the increase in demand for both business and leisure travel, as well as the good performance of all markets, especially Latin America and the new destinations launched last year. In Latin America, Iberia increased its capacity by 16% in 2024.

In other news, a leading US bank yesterday raised its target price for the Spanish-British airline to €4.50 per share, from the previous €3.80 per share, and reiterated its “overweight” recommendation. Our analysts give IAG a fundamental potential of +8.41%. IAG shares rose 0.27% yesterday.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.