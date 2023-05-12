Top Stories

EU backtracks on veto on fund sales commissions

TOPICS:
Eurocrisis

Posted By: The Corner 12th May 2023

Banca March : According to press reports, a provisional draft is circulating that suggests Brussels is backtracking on plans to ban asset managers and insurers from paying financial advisers for recommending their investment products. The aim of the ban was, according to Brussels, to eliminate any conflict of interest and to improve the outcome for the end-investor but it now appears that the measure will not be implemented, limiting the ban on payments to “execution-only” sales, where no financial advice is given. The final version of the document is expected to be published on 24 May.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.