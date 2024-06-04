Airbus to take order for nearly 200 A350 aircraft with Qatar Airways soon

The airline is close to finalising an order for nearly 200 wide body aircraft, which it would split between Airbus’ A350 (8% of the airline’s total orders) and Boeing’s 777X, according to Reuters. The news indicates that the order could be formalised at the Farnborough air show to be held at the end of June.

Assessment: Positive news if confirmed, which would support Airbus’ recent announcement to increase its production target for this model to 12 aircraft/month by 2028. Assuming that Airbus manages to secure 50% of the order (100 aircraft), this would represent 15% of the backlog for this model.