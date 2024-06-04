Talgo secures financing for €280-million contract for construction and maintenance over 15 years of seven night trains in Egypt

Renta 4: According to press reports, the Egyptian House of Representatives has approved the financing for the project awarded to Talgo in 2022 for the construction of seven night trains, as well as their maintenance for 15 years.

The contract is worth €280 million, of which €200 million corresponds to the construction of the trains and the rest to maintenance work.

Assessment: We consider the news to be positive as the last pending step to start the project has been taken.

We reiterate our recommendation of OVERWEIGHT with a target price of €5.0/share.