Alphavalue/ Divacons | The bank chaired by Josep Oliu has carried out the 250 redundancies included in its restructuring plan in the first half of 2024. According to its latest financial report, TSB had a workforce of 4,990 employees at the end of June, 436 fewer than at the end of 2023.

It was on 8 May, a week after BBVA announced its interest in taking over Sabadell, when TSB revealed that the restructuring plan included the closure of 36 branches and the dismissal of 250 employees.