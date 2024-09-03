Técnicas Reunidas aims to build new gas conversion plant in Kazakhstan for an estimated €2.7 billion

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish oil services company is in advanced talks to build a new gas development project in Kazakhstan, one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers, with an investment budget of up to $3 billion (around €2.7 billion), reports Expansión. According to energy sources, state-owned KazMunayGaz (KMG) is negotiating the contract with the Spanish company as part of a programme to modernise the Tengiz oil field, one of the three most important in the country. TRE declined to comment to the newspaper on the new project.