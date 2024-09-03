Record tourism figures for Spain: 53.4 million visitors (+12%) spending €71.1 billion (+20%)

The number of international tourists arriving in Spain reached its highest figure in the first seven months of 2024, touching 53.4 million, an increase of 12% over the previous year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE), which points out that spending by these tourists has increased by almost 20% up to July, reaching 71.1 billion euros.

For the Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, “the significant increase in spending by international travelers visiting our country confirms that tourism, thanks to the effort and work of all, continues to pull the country’s economy, generating wealth and employment in the sector”.

The summer has brought new record numbers of tourists to Spain, as expected. Our country received last July a total of 10.9 million international tourists, 7.3% more than in the same month of 2023.

The United Kingdom was the country that sent the most visitors to Spain, reaching the figure of over 2 million, 2.6% more than in July of the previous year. From France came 1.6 million (up 3.4%) and from Germany 1.2 million (up 6.6%).

So far this year, the main countries of origin have been the United Kingdom (with more than 10.5 million and an increase of 8.6%), France (with almost 7.1 million and an increase of 10.6%) and Germany (with more than 6.8 million, an increase of 10.1%).

Tourists who visited Spain last July mainly chose the Balearic Islands for their rest, with 23.4% of the total. They were followed by Catalonia (22.1%) and the Valencian Community (13.6%).