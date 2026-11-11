General Strike Fails

The unprecedented general strike called by the trade unions and backed by the Government this November 11th – under the slogan “Wages, Housing, and Prices” – and seemingly directed at the opposition, which according to all polls will form the next Government on November 29th, is turning out to be a complete failure. The convening unions (CCOO, UGT, and the Tenants’ Union) talk of “broad participation” and a “significant stoppage,” but as of 10:00 a.m. the drop in electricity consumption did not exceed 6.6% compared to the previous Wednesday.

All national television networks are maintaining their regular programming while reporting on the presence of pickets, which have managed to halt operations in some workplaces and block a few access points. Consequently, traffic congestion and intermittent blockades are registered along key communication routes and infrastructure, such as sections of the M-30 in Madrid, highways like the AP-7 and A-2 in Catalonia, and sections of the N-I in the Basque Country, alongside occasional disruptions at the entry points of major wholesale markets (Mercamadrid, Mercabarna).

The greatest impact has occurred in the automotive sector, where unions estimate turnout at 90%, highlighting total stoppages at major manufacturing plants such as Volkswagen Navarra and SEAT Barcelona. Activity has also been noticeably affected at ports like Algeciras and Valencia.

Turnout also appears to have been significant in the food processing industry—particularly within the meat sector, which was already on strike—and in garbage collection services.

Employer organizations—who will have to deduct unworked days from paychecks—report a markedly lower impact, describing turnout as sparse or low across most retail, small and medium enterprises, and non-strategic services.

Public transport: Minimum service regulations are being met across the rail network (Renfe and Cercanías) and the metro, although minor delays occurred during early bus departures from depots in cities like Madrid, Málaga, and Granada due to picket lines.