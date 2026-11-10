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Tubos Reunidos, in liquidation, leaves the stock exchange

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Tubos ReunidosTubos Reunidos

Posted By: The Corner 10th November 2026

On November 6, 2026, the CNMV adopted the following resolution: “To delist, in accordance with Article 64.2 of Law 6/2023, of March 17, on Securities Markets and Investment Services, the shares of Tubos Reunidos (in liquidation) from the Madrid and Bilbao Stock Exchanges and the Continuous Market (SIBE), following the opening of the liquidation phase under Royal Legislative Decree 1/2020, of May 5, approving the consolidated text of the Insolvency Law, setting November 6, 2026, as the company’s final trading day.”

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.