Tubos Reunidos, in liquidation, leaves the stock exchange

On November 6, 2026, the CNMV adopted the following resolution: “To delist, in accordance with Article 64.2 of Law 6/2023, of March 17, on Securities Markets and Investment Services, the shares of Tubos Reunidos (in liquidation) from the Madrid and Bilbao Stock Exchanges and the Continuous Market (SIBE), following the opening of the liquidation phase under Royal Legislative Decree 1/2020, of May 5, approving the consolidated text of the Insolvency Law, setting November 6, 2026, as the company’s final trading day.”