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Dia sells its business in Argentina

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Posted By: The Corner 6th November 2026

According to the filing submitted to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Dia has transferred its operations in Argentina to De Narváez Group, a holding company specializing in retail with business in Ecuador and Argentina. In the latter, it operates the ChangoMás supermarkets, which previously traded under the Walmart brand. The price amounts to 53.8 million dollars, approximately 47.8 million euros. However, the transaction entails a 100-million-euro hit to Dia’s balance sheet, “resulting from the difference between the book value of the stake in Dia Argentina and the sale price agreed within the framework of the operation.”

The group justifies its exit from Argentina by pointing to a 20% drop in sales across the country’s supermarket sector as a whole. In the twelve months leading up to June 2026, the subsidiary recorded accounting losses of 54 million euros and had consumed 14 million in cash, as disclosed by Dia, which now concentrates its core business in the 2,400 stores it operates in Spain (around 800 of which are company-owned) after exiting Portugal, Brazil, and Argentina.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.