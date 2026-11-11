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Técnicas Reunidas enters the Swedish market with a synthetic aviation fuel project

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Tecnic

Posted By: The Corner 11th November 2026

Técnicas Reunidas has been awarded the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for the development of an industrial-scale e-SAF (sustainable synthetic aviation fuel) plant that the company Alby PtX plans to build in the town of Alby, located in the Swedish municipality of Ånge.

The plant is designed to produce around 66,000 tonnes of e-SAF per year using a “Power-to-Liquid” process that will transform renewable electricity, water, and captured carbon dioxide into e-SAF.

Técnicas Reunidas will be responsible for the engineering integration of the entire production process. Green hydrogen, produced through electrolysis, will serve as a key intermediate product. At the facility’s processing core, the hydrogen will be combined with carbon dioxide to form synthetic crude before being refined into the final product.

This award marks Técnicas Reunidas’ entry into the Swedish market with a project type expected to generate nearly 400 million euros in revenue for the company this year.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.