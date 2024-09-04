Top Stories

BBVA gets go-ahead from UK regulators for indirect acquisition of TSB

Posted By: The Corner 4th September 2024

Norbolsa | The British prudential regulator has authorised BBVA to take indirect control of TSB (Sabadell’s UK subsidiary). This authorisation is one of the conditions to which the takeover bid is subject, as it required 50.1% of Sabadell’s share capital, the approval of the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), and finally this authorisation from the UK Prudential Regulation. On the other hand, yesterday, the Minister of Economy, Carlos Cuerpo, repeated his opposition to BBVA’s proposal, concerned about banking competition.

