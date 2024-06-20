Top Stories

BBVA to launch digital bank in Germany in 2025 after positive experience in Italy

Posted By: The Corner 20th June 2024

Alphavalue / Divacons | BBVA will launch its digital bank in Germany in 2025. This was announced by the bank’s country manager in Spain, Peio Belausteguigoitia, during the Summer Courses of the Association of Economic Information Journalists (APIE), held at the Menéndez Pelayo International University (UIMP) in Santander. On the other hand, Belausteguigoitia ruled out the possibility of his institution going after another entity if the takeover bid it has proposed to acquire and merge with Banco Sabadell does not go ahead.

The leap into the German market, with 84 million inhabitants, comes after the “success” achieved in Italy. BBVA launched its online bank in Italy at the end of 2021 and has already reached half a million customers two and a half years ahead of schedule.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.