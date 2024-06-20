BBVA to launch digital bank in Germany in 2025 after positive experience in Italy

Alphavalue / Divacons | BBVA will launch its digital bank in Germany in 2025. This was announced by the bank’s country manager in Spain, Peio Belausteguigoitia, during the Summer Courses of the Association of Economic Information Journalists (APIE), held at the Menéndez Pelayo International University (UIMP) in Santander. On the other hand, Belausteguigoitia ruled out the possibility of his institution going after another entity if the takeover bid it has proposed to acquire and merge with Banco Sabadell does not go ahead.

The leap into the German market, with 84 million inhabitants, comes after the “success” achieved in Italy. BBVA launched its online bank in Italy at the end of 2021 and has already reached half a million customers two and a half years ahead of schedule.