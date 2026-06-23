ACS’s German subsidiary, Hochtief, joins German DAX

Reported by the Editorial Team

The inclusion in Germany’s main stock market index took place yesterday, Monday, following the latest review of the index carried out by Deutsche Börse, as announced by ACS in early June. At the close of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Hochtief had risen by 3.13%.

The construction firm emphasises that this milestone is “the result of decades of commitment, leadership and outstanding execution”, as well as increasing the group’s visibility in the capital markets.

For his part, Juan Santamaría, CEO of the ACS Group and Hochtief, stated that this reflects “a clear focus on the right markets”, as well as “disciplined execution” and “the necessary resilience” to continue improving the way the company operates.

“Demand for investment is growing, and our presence in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe provides us with a solid platform to meet our objectives,” he remarked on his social media accounts.

Hochtief continues to expand in the fields of civil and urban infrastructure, as well as digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence, critical minerals, defence and energy – including nuclear energy – as the firm noted in a statement