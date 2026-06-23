DIA confirms 140% rise in share price one year into new strategy, following re-election of five independent directors

Reported by the Consejeros Editorial Team

The supermarket chain held its Annual General Meeting on Friday, a gathering at which the results of the 2025 financial year – described as “historic” – were presented to investors. DIA returned to profit after posting earnings of €129 million in 2025, putting the previous year’s losses of €60.8 million behind it. Net sales reached €5.819 million thanks to the positive performance of the business in Spain. The company gained 20 basis points in market share, consolidating its position as the fourth-largest national operator and the leader in local retail. These figures correspond to the first year of implementation of its 2025–29 Strategic Plan, entitled “Growing Every Day”, whose measures and operational performance enabled the retail company’s share price to rise by 140 per cent last year.

The AGM also approved the re-election of Luisa Deplazes de Andrade Delgado, Gloria Hernández García and Vicente Trius Oliva as independent directors, as notified by the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Furthermore, María del Mar Gallardo Mateo and Sergio Antonio Ferreira Dias were confirmed and re-elected to the same positions.