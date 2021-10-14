European Energy Shock: Policy Rethink Is One Of Seven Insights From Supplier, Consumer Squeeze

Scope Ratings says Europe needs a better balance between affordable energy, energy security and sustainable, environmentally friendly economic growth. The crisis has again shown how sensitive the sector is to regulation and politics.

“Europe’s politicians have set a clear path toward decarbonisation, with the ultimate decommissioning of coal and gas-fired power plants in many markets,” says Sebastian Zank, deputy head of corporate ratings at Scope.

“However, given today’s structure of the region’s energy system, it is nearly impossible to guarantee uninterrupted supplies of electricity unless better energy backups are put in place. An energy transition which focuses on relentless expansion of intermittent sources of renewable energy and full decommissioning of reliable thermal and nuclear power-generation capacity only undermines security of supply, leading to volatile energy prices,” says Zank.

Solutions to the problem exist. Better energy storage – notably of natural gas – improved power-grid interlinkages across Europe, more reliable renewables such as offshore wind, better incentives for power generators to maintain back-up capacity and a rethink of the role of nuclear power are all components of a more sustainable European energy system. So too is better priced carbon dioxide to offer the required investment incentives for green energy projects.

Scope says the current crisis provides seven insights for Europe’s energy sector: