Top Stories

China’s September Trade Surplus Rises To $66.6 Billion

TOPICS:
China

Posted By: The Corner 13th October 2021

Link Securities | China’s General Administration of Customs reported early this morning that the September trade surplus rose to $66.67 billion, up from a consensus expected reading for a $45 billion surplus, and up from a figure of $53.3 billion in August.

Dollar exports rose by 28.1% y-o-y, against a consensus reading of 21.5%, and compared with a 25.6% increase in August. Meanwhile, imports rose 17.6 per cent year-on-year, compared with 20.9 per cent expected and 33.1 per cent year-on-year in August.

The customs agency said trade still faces many uncertainties as the complexity of the external environment is increasing. It foresees that Q4’2021 foreign trade will soften due to the high comparative base, although the upward trend will remain intact.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.