Iberdrola completes foundations for substation of East Anglia 3 offshore wind farm in North Sea

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish utility company, through its British subsidiary Scottish Power, has taken a decisive step forward in the commissioning of its East Anglia 3 offshore wind farm, located in the North Sea off the coast of Suffolk (United Kingdom). The company has completed the installation of the foundations for the project’s offshore substation.

In other news, Iberdrola has appointed Juan Luis Pérez Martín, a lieutenant general of the Civil Guard who retired in 2024, as an external advisor for its subsidiary in Spain. Pérez Martín was responsible for coordinating the fight against illegal immigration in the Strait of Gibraltar, the Alboran Sea and the Canary Islands, and in 2020 he was appointed Head of Border Control and Maritime Police, a position he held until his retirement in 2024.