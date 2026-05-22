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Samsung narrowly avoids strike with deal that some shareholders consider illegal

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Posted By: The Corner 22nd May 2026

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

Samsung shares rise by 8% after reaching a last-minute agreement with the unions, averting an 18-day strike due to begin yesterday. The strike had raised concerns within the government over a potential disruption to the global supply of semiconductors.

The South Korean company’s union stated that the provisional agreement will be put to a vote by its members between 23 and 28 May. The consensus was reached following intense pressure from the government and business organisations, and under the direct mediation of the Minister of Labour, Kim Young-hoon, after both sides had declared negotiations broken off on Tuesday night,

Shares rose by 6.24% yesterday morning in Seoul.

Although the strike has been averted, the company now faces a potential legal battle as a group of shareholders believe the agreement reached is unlawful, as it includes bonuses of $400,000 for some workers.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.