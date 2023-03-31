Eurozone annual inflation drops to 6.9% in March

CoM | Annual inflation in the eurozone will be 6.9% in March 2023, down from 8.5% in February, according to a preliminary estimate by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Regarding the main components of eurozone inflation, food, alcohol and tobacco, they are expected to record the highest annual rate in March (15.4%, up from 15.0% in February), followed by non-energy industrial goods (6.6%, up from 6.8% in February), services (5.0%, up from 4.8% in February) and energy (-0.9%, down from 13.7% in February).