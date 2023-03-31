Top Stories

US crude oil inventories fall to 7.489 Mb

TOPICS:
oil barrelsTC

Posted By: The Corner 31st March 2023

Link Securities | The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported yesterday that US crude oil inventories fell by 7.489 million barrels in the week ending 24 March 2023, their biggest drop since November last year.

Analysts had instead expected a rebound of 0.092 million barrels. Gasoline stocks fell by 2.904 million barrels, above analysts’ expectations for a decline of 1.617 million barrels. Finally, distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 0.281 million barrels in the week under review, which contrasts with analysts’ forecasts of a decline of 1.455 million barrels.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.