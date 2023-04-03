Top Stories

Airbus not to buy 30% stake in Atos Big Data spin-off: unwilling to invest €1.2bn in company it does not control

Singular Bank | Atos is in the process of splitting itself into an IT services unit and Evidian, which it plans to float this year. The restructuring would give Atos shareholders 70% of Evidian, and Atos plans to sell the remaining stake to finance its own transformation. Many Airbus shareholders commented their disagreement on the potential investment after it was made public last month, as it could be an inefficient use of funds instead of focusing on meeting delivery targets.

Yesterday, Airbus announced that it will likely not acquire a 30% stake in the Atos Big Data spin-off of its cybersecurity, cloud and supercomputing businesses. In this regard, it has stated that it does not want to invest €1.2 billion in a company without controlling it.

