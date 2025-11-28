Eurozone confidence indicators improve in November, except for industry

Singular Bank | According to the European Commission, in the final reading for November, the Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) rose slightly by 0.2 points to 97.0 points. This development was driven by a notable increase in confidence in the services, construction and retail sectors. In contrast, there was a notable decline in economic sentiment in the industrial sector.

Meanwhile, employment expectations in the European monetary bloc rebounded to 97.8 points (versus 97.0 points in October).