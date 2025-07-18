Eurozone exports to US fall slightly to €42.2 billion but €17.2 billion surplus recorded

Intermoney | Eurozone exports to the US fell for the second consecutive month in May, following a boom in March when a record figure of €66.2 billion was recorded. but remained above the previous year’s levels (up 5.6% year-on-year), a sign of resilience that will be tested in the coming months as tariffs become a consolidated reality in transatlantic trade. Exports to the US from the area fell slightly to €42.2 billion (down 2.0% month-on-month), although there was a surplus of €17.2 billion in seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms. For the time being, the challenges remain very much alive, and this means we must not lose sight of the details.