Top Stories

Eurozone exports to US fall slightly to €42.2 billion but €17.2 billion surplus recorded

TOPICS:
exports

Posted By: The Corner 18th July 2025

Intermoney | Eurozone exports to the US fell for the second consecutive month in May, following a boom in March when a record figure of €66.2 billion was recorded. but remained above the previous year’s levels (up 5.6% year-on-year), a sign of resilience that will be tested in the coming months as tariffs become a consolidated reality in transatlantic trade. Exports to the US from the area fell slightly to €42.2 billion (down 2.0% month-on-month), although there was a surplus of €17.2 billion in seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms. For the time being, the challenges remain very much alive, and this means we must not lose sight of the details.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.