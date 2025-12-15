Eurozone industrial production rises 0.8% in October, more than expected

CdM | Eurozone industrial production rose 0.8% in October, according to data from Eurostat, the EU statistics office. The figure was above consensus forecasts, which anticipated a more moderate increase of 0.1%. Across the European Union (EU), it grew 0.3% in the tenth month of the year.

Analysed in detail, industrial production in the eurozone increased by 0.3% for intermediate goods, 1.1% for energy prices, 0.5% for capital goods, 0.2% for durable consumer goods and 1.2% for non-durable consumer goods.

For the EU, it rose by 0.3% for intermediate goods, 0.1% for energy prices, 0.5% for capital goods and 1.8% for durable consumer goods. In contrast, it fell by 0.3% for non-durable consumer goods.

By country, the highest monthly increases were recorded in Ireland (4.0%), Luxembourg (3.6%) and Croatia (3.1%). The largest decreases were observed in Sweden (6.5%), Belgium (3.4%) and Denmark (3.2%).

In year-on-year terms, industrial production rose by 2% in the eurozone and 1.9% in the EU in October.

In particular, in the eurozone, intermediate goods grew by 0.5%, energy prices by 4.5%, capital goods by 0.5%, durable consumer goods by 0.7% and non-durable consumer goods by 4.9%.

In the EU, intermediate goods rose by 0.5%, energy prices by 3.4%, capital goods by 1.1%, durable consumer goods by 0.5% and non-durable consumer goods by 4.4%.

The largest annual increases were in Ireland and Latvia (both 8.7%), Greece (6.9%) and Sweden (5.7%). The largest decreases were in Bulgaria (7.6%), Slovakia (3.7%) and Hungary (2.6%).