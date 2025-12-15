Talgo to increase share capital by €3.187 billion nominal value, issuing 10.58 million new ordinary shares without pre-emptive subscription rights

Alphavalue / Divacons | Last Friday, the railway company held an Extraordinary General Meeting at which its shareholders approved all the proposals presented by the Board of Directors. These approvals were essential to allow SEPI and the Basque Government to enter the shareholding structure. Firstly, Talgo’s shareholders approved a capital increase of €3.187 billion nominal value through the issue of 10.58 million new ordinary shares, excluding preferential subscription rights. They also voted in favour of two convertible bond issues for a total aggregate amount of €105 million. In addition, the Meeting approved a financing operation of up to €770 million and a line of vouchers of up to €500 million. Finally, the reduction in the number of members of the Board of Directors was approved, setting it at eight. Talgo shares rose 0.72% on Friday.