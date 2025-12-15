Oryzon to increase capital through cash contributions and with exclusion of pre-emptive subscription rights, for effective amount of up to €125 million

Link Securities | Oryzon’s Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting has approved, among other matters, a capital increase of up to €125 million, as reported by the company through the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). Specifically, it has approved “a capital increase, through cash contributions and with the exclusion of pre-emptive subscription rights, in an effective amount of up to €125 million and delegation to the Board of Directors of the power to set the date, the issue price (or the procedure for determining it) and other conditions of the issue in accordance with the provisions of Article 505 of the Capital Companies Act”.