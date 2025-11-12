Eurozone: Sentix investor confidence falls to -7.4 points in November from -5.4 previously

Link Securities | The Sentix index, which assesses investor confidence in the Eurozone, fell to -7.4 points in November from -5.4 points in October, falling below the -6.0 points expected by analysts in the Reuters consensus.

Thus, the survey of 1,069 investors showed a weakening of this group’s perception of both current conditions and future expectations for the Eurozone economy. Germany, Europe’s largest economy, sank further into pessimism, with its index falling to -20.4 points in November from -17.9 points in October, driven mainly by deteriorating expectations. In addition, the assessment of the current situation is in recession.

According to Sentix analysts, the Eurozone economy remains stagnant, with no signs of momentum for the future, and the trajectory towards 2026 remains unpromising. One positive aspect is that inflation concerns have eased significantly, suggesting possible support from central banks. However, structural concerns persist, with the fiscal policy indicator remaining deeply negative amid the spiral of public debt affecting the region’s large economies.