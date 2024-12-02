Ferrovial and British company BAM Nuttal to develop London-Birmingham high-speed rail link in contract worth over €1 billion

Alphavalue/ Divacons | The consortium in which the Spanish construction company participates won a contract for high-speed works between London and Birmingham. The contract could be worth more than €1 billion. Ferrovial, together with local company BAM Nuttal, will design and build the tracks between Old Oak Common station in northwest London and Curzon Street in Birmingham, which is being built by Dragados. Trains will be able to run at a maximum speed of 360 kilometres per hour.

In other news, the High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community dismissed the lawsuit filed by the organisation Colla Ecologista D’Alacant- Ecologistae en Acció against the Port Authority of Alicante.