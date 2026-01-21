Top Stories

Final Eurozone CPI in 2025 improves on preliminary figure: 1.9% compared to 2% due to lower pressure from food prices

Posted By: The Corner 21st January 2026

Singular Bank | In December, Eurozone shopping basket prices rose by 0.2% compared to the previous month (versus a fall of 0.3% in November). Meanwhile, in year-on-year terms, the overall inflation rate fell by 0.2 pp to 1.9% (versus 2.1% in November), slightly below the ECB’s target (2.0%) and the lowest level since May.

By item, the positive contribution of services (up 1.54 pp) stood out, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (up 0.49 pp) and non-energy industrial products (up 0.09 pp), while energy prices contributed less (a fall of 0.18 pp).

At the same time, core inflation (excluding fresh food and energy) moderated slightly to 2.3% year-on-year (versus 2.4% in November).

