Croatian Boris Vujcic in running to replace de Guindos as ECB Vice-President, leaving Spain’s options for presidency open

Bankinter | Yesterday, the Eurogroup, made up of EU ministers of economy and finance, approved the appointment of Vujcic, current governor of the Croatian central bank, as the next Vice-President of the ECB. Vujcic, who has a distinctly hawkish tone, won enough support over other candidates such as Centeno (Portugal) and Rehn (Finland). De Guindos’ term expires next May, marking the start of a process of renewal of senior positions at the ECB that will continue over the next two years (May 2026: de Guindos; May 2027: Lane; October 2027: Lagarde; December 2027: Schnabel).

Following yesterday’s approval, Vujcic will have to appear before the European Parliament, the ECB Governing Council will be consulted on the decision, and EU heads of government will be the last to ratify this choice. Vujcic’s expected appointment as the next Vice-President keeps Hernandez de Cos, Knot, Nagel and Schnabel in the running as candidates for the position of ECB Governor once Lagarde’s term expires in October 2027.