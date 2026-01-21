Sánchez Galán highlights role of nuclear energy as key to ensuring supply and competitiveness

Link Securities | In an interview with Expansión newspaper during the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland), the chairman of Iberdrola (IBE), Ignacio Sánchez Galán, highlighted that the electricity sector is becoming a driver of economic growth, in contrast to its traditional defensive role, with electricity grids as the best example. He also highlighted the group’s record investment plan of €58 billion announced for the period up to 2028, two-thirds of which will go to electricity grids and almost 70% to the United Kingdom and the United States.

Iberdrola’s strategic plan includes a distribution of €20 billion in dividends, with sustained growth. Sánchez Galán also wanted to highlight the role of nuclear energy, as he believes that maintaining the operation of this energy source is key to ensuring the country’s supply and competitiveness. The executive pointed out that Iberdrola could become the world’s largest electricity company if electrified energy consumption increases from the current 20% to 40-50%, as indicated by the most conservative estimates.