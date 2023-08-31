German inflation eases one tenth of a percentage point in August to 6.1%, core unchanged at 5.5%

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Germany will stand at 6.1% in August at a year-on-year rate, which would imply an easing of one tenth of a percentage point compared to the 6.2% rise in prices in July and the smallest increase since last May, according to the preliminary estimate published by the Federal Statistics Office (Destatis), information collected by Europa Press.

The harmonised year-on-year inflation figure, used by Eurostat in its statistics, is expected to reach 6.4% in August, compared with 6.5% the previous month.

In July 2023, food prices continued to show above-average growth, with a rise of 9% compared to the same month last year, following the 11% rise in July.

In the case of energy, price increases accelerated to 8.3% in August, compared to a rise of 5.7% in July.

Thus, the underlying inflation rate, which excludes volatile energy and fresh food prices, remained unchanged at 5.5%.