Germany’s industrial production falls more than expected in March

Posted By: The Corner 9th May 2023

Bankinter : Industrial Production falls more than expected in March. The year-on-year rate remains positive On a month-on-month basis, Industrial Production fell by -3.4% in March versus -1.5% year-on-year and +2.1% year-on-year. On a year-on-year basis, it remains positive +1.8% from +0.7% year-on-year.

Assessment: The rapid rise in global interest rates is affecting the demand for industrial goods in Germany. The same trend was evident in Germany’s March Factory Orders data, which fell by -10.7% on the month. It seems that the cushion provided by order books built up during the pandemic – due to bottleneck problems in supply chains – has been consumed and the industrial sector is now facing a situation of lower demand.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.