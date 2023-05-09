Top Stories

Endesa reports net profit of €594m to March, 76% higher than in same period in 2022

9th May 2023

Norbolsa| The energy company published yesterday its 1Q23 results, reaching a net profit of €594m (versus €560m consensus), registering a 76% growth compared to the same period last year. The group’s EBITDA increased by 60% to €1,460m (versus consensus of €1,420m), mainly driven by its conventional generation division (+78% year-on-year), which benefited from lower gas prices, as well as the normalisation of the marketing margin. The NTI increased to €11,600m from €10,900m at the end of the year, although the NTI/EBITDA ratio remained stable at 2x. On the other hand, the company confirmed its guidance for 2023, which includes reaching an EBITDA of between €4.4 and €4.7 billion.

