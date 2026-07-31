Several international funds submit purchase offers for Acciona Energía

Among the interested firms are Brookfield, KKR, EQT, and GIP (owned by Blackrock), all of which have powerful funds specialised in energy. For now, the managers and the company remain silent.



Reported by Link Securities



The period for submitting expressions of interest to buy a part or 100% of Acciona Energía, Acciona’s renewable subsidiary, ended last Monday, and among those who have submitted non-binding offers are the managers Brookfield, KKR, EQT, and GIP (BlackRock’s infrastructure platform), with Ardian and Qualitas Energy in the background, waiting to enter into potential alliances if the operation materialises, according to Cinco Días.

All the mentioned management companies have powerful funds specialised in energy, and most assume that the minimum price for the Entrecanales to consider the possibility of divesting their energy business must exceed €26.7 per share, the price at which the company debuted on the stock market five years ago.

Neither the managers nor Acciona Energía have commented on this information, although in the past the president of Acciona, José Manuel Entrecanales, made it clear that selling 100% of the renewable subsidiary was a “highly improbable” scenario.

With new speculations about the company’s future, the stock price rose to €21.72, although still far from the €43.5 it reached in August 2022.