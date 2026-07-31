Cellnex’s Board appoints Laura Abasolo as shareholder director representing GIC

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

The Board of Directors of Cellnex has appointed Laura Abasolo as a new non-executive director representing the significant shareholder GIC. Laura Abasolo, who has also been appointed as a member of the Capital Allocation Committee, has an extensive professional career in the financial and telecommunications sectors, and replaces Alexandra Reich, who has held the position of director for the past five years.

Óscar Fanjul, Chairman of Cellnex: “I would like to extend my very special thanks to Alexandra Reich for her work, support and great professionalism over the years.”

The Chairman of Cellnex also emphasised that “the appointment of Laura Abasolo reflects the Board of Directors’ commitment to bringing in professionals with a proven track record and dedication to their role”.

Laura Abasolo brings 30 years’ experience in finance, strategy and operations, more than 26 of which have been spent in the telecommunications sector in Europe and Latin America. Her profile strengthens the Board of Directors with a combined vision of financial management and operational knowledge of the sector, at a time when Cellnex continues to consolidate its position as Europe’s leading telecommunications infrastructure company.

Professional profile

Laura Abasolo holds an MBA from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration and a degree in Economics and Business Studies from the University of Deusto, Deusto Business School. She has also completed executive training programmes at Columbia, INSEAD and IESE.

She began her professional career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs International in London. She subsequently held planning and control roles at Terra Networks, playing a part in its initial public offering in Spain and on Nasdaq. In September 1999, she joined Telefónica, S.A., where she spent the remainder of her career until December 2025.

Between 2007 and 2016, she wasGeneral Manager of Planning, Budgeting and Control, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer and serving on the Executive Committee of Telefónica, S.A. from 2014.

From 2017, she held the position of Chief Finance and Control Officer of the Telefónica Group, and from 2019 she also assumed the role of Chief Procurement and Global Supply Chain Officer.

She has been a member of the Board of Directors of VMO2 (2021–2025), a director (2015–2020) and subsequently Chair, since 2018, of the Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, a trustee of the Telefónica Foundation (2017–2025), and a non-executive director of Telefónica Chile (2016–2017). Outside the Telefónica Group, she was a non-executive director and chair of the Audit and Control Committee of Acerinox, S.A. (2016–2018). She is also a trustee and treasurer of Fundación Lealtad, an NGO that promotes transparency and good practice, and a member of the Board of Directors of Deusto Business Alumni.