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GfK consumer confidence index in Germany falls sharply in April to -28.0 points, compared to -24.8 in March

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Alemania PIB

Posted By: The Corner 30th March 2026

Singular Bank | In April, the GfK consumer confidence index in Germany fell significantly to -28.0 points (against -24.8 points in March), exceeding the decline projected by the consensus of analysts (-27.3). This development is explained by rising uncertainty and inflation expectations in the face of surging energy and other commodity prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

The most notable change was the sharp rise in price expectations, which rose in March to +3.8 points from -10.6 points the previous month, which also caused real income expectations to fall by more than 12 points to -6.3.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.