GfK consumer confidence index in Germany falls sharply in April to -28.0 points, compared to -24.8 in March

Singular Bank | In April, the GfK consumer confidence index in Germany fell significantly to -28.0 points (against -24.8 points in March), exceeding the decline projected by the consensus of analysts (-27.3). This development is explained by rising uncertainty and inflation expectations in the face of surging energy and other commodity prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

The most notable change was the sharp rise in price expectations, which rose in March to +3.8 points from -10.6 points the previous month, which also caused real income expectations to fall by more than 12 points to -6.3.