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New draft regulatory framework expected to result in €80 million increase in Enagás’s average annual revenue

TOPICS:
enagas

Posted By: The Corner 30th March 2026

Deutsche Bank | Attractive draft regulatory framework. Forecasts have been revised significantly upwards; the recommendation is changed from ‘Sell’ to ‘Hold’, with a Target Price of between €12 and €16.30. Last close: €17.14.

James Brand: The Spanish regulator has published a draft of the new regulatory framework for Enagas (ENG). This will determine its revenues for the 2027–2032 period. The proposals are much better than both we and the market had expected. We believe this should translate into an increase in average revenues during the regulatory period of around €80 million per year, compared with 2026 levels, despite the fact that investment will be very limited.

Several aspects have exceeded expectations: 1) A key cost item has been increased from €170 million to €225 million, compared with expectations of an increase, at best, to €200 million; 2) Incentives for extending the useful life of assets have been strengthened, with an increase compared to previous expectations of around €20 million per year on average; 3) Recovery of the previous cost underrun, amounting to around €44 million per year; 4) New incentives worth around €5 million per year.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.