Acciona wins €111 million contract—one of largest in Italy—to modernise Naples wastewater treatment plant

Link Securities | Acciona (ANA), through its water division, has strengthened its position in Italy with one of its largest contracts in the country, according to the newspaper elEconomista.

Acciona leads the consortium that has been awarded the contract to modernise the Naples East wastewater treatment plant in Campania. The project is worth €111 million. Acciona heads the winning consortium, which includes its local partners Fisia Italimplanti and Ottogas.

The Special Commissioner for Wastewater Treatment and Reuse, reporting to the Italian Government, has selected the proposal from the Spanish-Italian consortium for the contract, which will improve water quality in the Gulf of Naples and enable the redevelopment of a large coastal area of the city.