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Acciona wins €111 million contract—one of largest in Italy—to modernise Naples wastewater treatment plant

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Posted By: The Corner 30th March 2026

Link Securities | Acciona (ANA), through its water division, has strengthened its position in Italy with one of its largest contracts in the country, according to the newspaper elEconomista.

Acciona leads the consortium that has been awarded the contract to modernise the Naples East wastewater treatment plant in Campania. The project is worth €111 million. Acciona heads the winning consortium, which includes its local partners Fisia Italimplanti and Ottogas.

The Special Commissioner for Wastewater Treatment and Reuse, reporting to the Italian Government, has selected the proposal from the Spanish-Italian consortium for the contract, which will improve water quality in the Gulf of Naples and enable the redevelopment of a large coastal area of the city.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.