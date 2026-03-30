Aena moves to final stage of tender process to manage Rio de Janeiro-Galeão International Airport

Alphavalue/Divacons | Aena (AENA) has advanced to the final stage of the tender to manage Rio de Janeiro-Galeão International Airport (GIG), consolidating its expansion in Brazil. The company is competing with Vinci (buy, target price €190/share) and Zurich Airport for this second Rio airport, seeking to strengthen its network, which already includes 17 airports in the country.

Meanwhile, Aena’s airport network expects to handle 70,505 flights between this Friday and 6 April, whilst facing an indefinite strike by Groundforce affecting 12 key airports. This dispute, led by CC.OO, UGT and USO, together with the strike at Menzies, is causing uncertainty regarding potential delays in ground handling services during the Easter holidays.