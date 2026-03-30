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Inflation rises to 3.3%

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inflation board

Posted By: The Corner 30th March 2026

The National Statistics Institute (INE) reported that, according to its preliminary reading of the data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Spain rose by 1.0% in March compared to February. The consensus among analysts expected a slightly higher rebound for this variable during the month, at 1.2%.

In year-on-year terms, Spain’s CPI rebounded by 3.3% in March (up from 2.3% in February), primarily due to the rise in prices for fuels and lubricants for personal vehicles. Also contributing, though to a lesser extent, were the decline in electricity prices—which was smaller than last year’s—and the increase in heating oil prices, which had fallen in March 2025. In this case, the analysts’ consensus expected a higher rebound of 3.7%.

Furthermore, and also according to the preliminary reading, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose by 1.5% in March compared to February, an increase lower than the 2.1% expected by analysts. In year-on-year terms, Spain’s HICP rose by 3.3% (up from 2.5% in February), also falling short of the 3.9% expected by the consensus.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.