The PP-Controlled Senate to Investigate “Telepedro” (RTVE), Controlled by the PSOE

Is Michelle Pfeiffer beautiful? Is Brad Pitt handsome? Perhaps, but proving such a conjecture may turn out to be impossible. Everything suggests that something similar will happen with the investigative commission that the People’s Party (PP) has just announced in the Senate—where the Prime Minister has not appeared for two years—to investigate the behavior of Spanish Radio and Television (RTVE), colloquially known as “Telepedro.” The constant bombardment of the opposition, the withholding of news harmful to the Government and the PSOE, and the sheer brazenness with which it is all done is such that—as in the case of Pfeiffer—9 out of 10 people surveyed in Spain would agree that it is shameful. Unless, of course, the survey is conducted by the CIS (Sociological Research Center).

In Spain, we are used to whichever Government is in power putting RTVE at its service (regional governments do the same with regional radio and television stations). But everything, almost always, is a matter of degree. And Pedro Sánchez’s Government has gone further, much further, than any other Government has gone before. There isn’t even a need to maintain appearances. Why bother? To the point that an RTVE official was even replaced for refusing to sign the “entertainer” sponsored by the Government. Eventually, of course, the entertainer was placed in prime time, day after day, to complete a schedule of programs devoted to praising the Government—without restraint—and denigrating the opposition. The audacity is of such caliber that the RTVE News Council has made several public complaints about it. With no result whatsoever, of course.

The result of such constant and blatant indoctrination ends up achieving, as so often happens, an effect radically opposite to the one desired. So much so that if elections were held today, the PP and Vox would obtain around 200 seats (176 being an absolute majority), according to all the polls. All of them? Not quite all. There is one survey, the state’s own, that of the CIS—headed by a high-ranking PSOE official—according to which the PSOE would win the elections today. (It would be the first time in many years).

Thus, the PP has decided to take the president of the CIS to court. As in the case of RTVE, the PP believes it can prove that Pfeiffer and Pitt are very attractive. But Sánchez knows that time is on his side, that he remains in Government, and that the day will come when the attractiveness of Hollywood stars becomes, at best, a matter of opinion. It might have been so, yes; maybe, a long time ago. But now it’s just a thing of the past… or is it? As the classic saying goes: “The dogs are barking, it means we are riding.”

El Senado, controlado por el PP, investigará a “Telepedro” (RTVE), controlada por el PSOE

¿Michel Pfeiffer es muy guapa?. ¿Brad Pitt es muy guapo?… Puede ser, pero demostrar semejante conjetura puede resultar imposible. Todo parece indicar que algo parecido va a ocurrir con la comisión de investigación que el Partido Popular acaba de anunciar en el Senado -donde hace dos años que el presidente del Gobierno no comparece- para investigar el comportamiento de Radio Televisión Española (RTVE), familiarmente conocida como “Telepedro”. Porque es tal el bombardeo constante a la oposición, el escamoteo de las noticias perjudiciales para el Gobierno y el PSOE, y el descaro con el que todo ello se hace que –como en el caso de la Pfeiffer- 9 de cada 10 encuestados en España estarán de acuerdo en que resulta bochornoso. Salvo que la encuesta la haga el CIS, claro.

En España estamos acostumbrados a que el Gobierno de turno ponga RTVE a su servicio (los gobiernos autonómicos hacen los mismo con las radiotelevisiones autonómicas). Pero todo, casi siempre, es cuestión de medida. Y el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez ha ido más allá, mucho más allá, de lo que cualquier otro Gobierno había ido hasta ahora. No hay necesidad ni de guardar las formas ¿Por qué? De modo que hasta se relevó a una responsable de RTVE que se negó a fichar al “entretenedor” que patrocinaba el Gobierno. Finalmente, por supuesto, el entretenedor fue colocado en “prime time”, día tras día, para completar una parrilla de programas entregados a ensalzar al Gobierno –sin recato- y a denigrar a la oposición. El descaro es de tal calibre que el Consejo de Informativos de RTVE ha realizado varias denuncias públicas al respecto. Sin resultado alguno, por supuesto.

El resultado de semejante adoctrinamiento, constante y descarado, acaba por lograr, como tantas veces, un efecto radicalmente contrario al deseado. De modo que si hoy hubiera elecciones, el PP y Vox conseguirían en torno a 200 diputados (siendo 176 la mayoría absoluta), según señalan todas las encuestas.

¿Todas?… Todas no. Hay una encuesta, la del Estado, la del CIS -Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas, que preside un alto cargo del PSOE- según la cual el PSOE ganaría hoy las elecciones. (Sería la primera vez en muchos años).

Así que el PP ha decidido llevar al presidente del CIS a los tribunales. Como en el caso de RTVE, el PP se cree capaz de demostrar que Pfeiffer y Pitt son muy atractivos. Pero Sánchez sabe que el tiempo corre a su favor, que él sigue en el Gobierno, y que llegará el día en que eso del atractivo de los astros de Hollywood sea, en todo caso, opinable. Pudo ser así, sí; a lo mejor, hace tiempo. Pero ya es solo cosa del pasado ¿o no?… Como dice el clásico “ladran, luego cabalgamos”.