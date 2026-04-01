Calls in Canada for closure of Grifols centres following deaths of two people who went to donate plasma

Banc Sabadell | Following the deaths of two customers who visited a Grifols (GRF) plasma centre in Canada, there are calls for the closure of the company’s centres there, according to Bloomberg. A third person is reportedly suing Grifols for liver damage, and the Canadian health service has reportedly stated that there are at least four Grifols centres in the country that do not meet medical standards.

Assessment: Negative news with an impact that is difficult to measure. In terms of its weighting within Grifols’ overall business, the impact would be minimal and, for the moment, only three specific cases are being discussed, but the publicity may generate uncertainty. Problems of this nature have occurred in the past and Grifols, which receives around 14–15 million donations a year, has never been held liable.