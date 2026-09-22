ERCROS Ceases Trading on the Stock Exchange

The governing bodies of the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, and Valencia Stock Exchanges report that, in accordance with the resolution adopted by the CNMV on September 16, 2026, and pursuant to Article 10.7 of Royal Decree 1066/2007, of July 27, on the regime for public takeover bids, and following the settlement of transactions regarding the delisting tender offer for shares of ERCROS (ECR) made by Bondalti Ibérica, S.L.U., 91,436,199 shares of ECR, Tax ID (NIF) A-08000630, with a par value of EUR 0.30 each, ISIN code ES0125140A14, representing an admitted share capital of EUR 27,430,859.70, are delisted from trading on the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, and Valencia Stock Exchanges, effective September 22, 2026, inclusive.