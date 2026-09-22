Top Stories

ERCROS Ceases Trading on the Stock Exchange

TOPICS:
ercros

Posted By: The Corner 22nd September 2026

The governing bodies of the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, and Valencia Stock Exchanges report that, in accordance with the resolution adopted by the CNMV on September 16, 2026, and pursuant to Article 10.7 of Royal Decree 1066/2007, of July 27, on the regime for public takeover bids, and following the settlement of transactions regarding the delisting tender offer for shares of ERCROS (ECR) made by Bondalti Ibérica, S.L.U., 91,436,199 shares of ECR, Tax ID (NIF) A-08000630, with a par value of EUR 0.30 each, ISIN code ES0125140A14, representing an admitted share capital of EUR 27,430,859.70, are delisted from trading on the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, and Valencia Stock Exchanges, effective September 22, 2026, inclusive.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.