ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for Germany rises from 34.7 points in August to 37.3 in September

Link Securities | The index, which measures the perception of the German economy by large institutional investors and analysts, compiled by the ZEW institute, rose in September to 37.3 points from 34.7 points in August, exceeding the 27.6 points expected by FactSet consensus analysts.

Meanwhile, the index that assesses this group’s perception of the current situation of the German economy fell in September to -76.4 points from -68.6 points in the previous month, although it exceeded the -82.1 points expected by analysts. September saw the second consecutive decline in this index.

According to ZEW analysts, investors and financial market analysts are cautiously optimistic and the ZEW indicator has stabilised, but the economic situation has worsened. In this regard, they point out that there are still considerable risks, as uncertainty persists over US tariff policy and the fact that Germany is facing an ‘autumn of reforms’.