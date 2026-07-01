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1.3 million immigrants seek to regularize their status in Spain

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migration from Morocco to Spiansub-saharan migrants at city of Melilla

Posted By: The Corner 1st July 2026

The number of applications—1.3 million—far exceeds the figures managed by the Government (half a million people) when the process began last April 16. This raises even more reservations among European Union member states and within the Supreme Court, which is considering whether to submit a query to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) regarding how this process aligns with current EU regulations. If the High Court decides to do so, raising this question could freeze the regularization process while the doubts are being resolved.

However, the Executive is confident this will not happen and has set the machinery in motion so that individuals who have applied to regularize their administrative status receive a provisional residence and work permit in Spain prior to the final resolution—whether favorable or not—of their file. This step is not new and was already included in the text of the Royal Decree; it would prevent the process from stalling for applicants who have obtained said authorization in the event that the Supreme Court pauses the procedure.

Over the past two months, police unions have reported that the Government’s forecasts did not match reality and that there was an influx of people arriving in search of regularization—a flow that some sources estimate at close to 400,000 people.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.