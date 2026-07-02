Number of unemployed in Spain falls by 28,700 in June, bringing total to 2.3 million

As is customary at this time of year, the decline is due to a reduction in unemployment in the services sector, where the number of unemployed fell by 28,498. By autonomous community, Andalusia is the region with the largest reduction in unemployment.

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

June ended with 28,739 fewer unemployed people registered at Public Employment Service (SEPE) offices, thanks mainly to the fall in unemployment in the service sector, bringing the total below the 2.3 million mark for the first time since January 2008. Furthermore, Social Security gained an average of 128,533 contributors, particularly in retail and hospitality, bringing the total number of people in employment to over 22.4 million.

According to data published by the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy, the total number of registered unemployed stood at 2,291,982.

Unemployment amongst women fell by 15,801. The total now stands at 1,388,309 women. It had not fallen below 1.4 million since August 2008. Meanwhile, unemployment amongst men stands at 903,673 after falling by 12,938.

By sector, unemployment fell in Services by 28,498 people, in Manufacturing by 2,829, in Construction by 1,326 and in Agriculture by 384 people. It rose by 4,298 people among those with no previous employment.

As for youth unemployment, the number of unemployed people under 25 fell by 5,155, bringing the total to 159,800 people, the lowest figure on record.

By autonomous community, registered unemployment in June fell by 11. The largest falls in absolute terms occurred in Andalusia (down 11,597), Galicia (down 3,587) and Castile and León (down 2,895).

Conversely, it rose in all six regions, led by the Region of Murcia (739), the Basque Country (479) and the Balearic Islands (100).

With regard to recruitment, the total number of contracts registered in June stood at 1,649,394. Of this total, 683,861 employment contracts were permanent, representing 41.46% of all contracts. Of these, 266,028 were full-time contracts, 155,889 were part-time and 258,899 were permanent seasonal contracts. In addition, there were 965,578 temporary contracts.

Analysts at Bankinter note that the number of unemployed fell in June, as is traditional for this month, but “as was the case last month, at a slightly slower pace than the average over the last four years (47,800 fewer people)”. With regard to Social Security enrolment, growth accelerated to 2.8% compared with the previous 2.5%. The implied unemployment rate is estimated at 9.4% (compared with the 10.8% unemployment rate from the EPA survey for March 2026). Their estimates point to an unemployment rate (EPA) of around 10% for 2026 as a whole.